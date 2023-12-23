Should you wager on Allen Robinson II hitting paydirt in the Pittsburgh Steelers' upcoming Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Allen Robinson II score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson's stat line displays 30 catches for 244 yards. He puts up 18.8 yards per game, having been targeted 44 times.

Having played 13 games this year, Robinson has not had a TD reception.

Allen Robinson II Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 8 5 64 0 Week 2 Browns 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Raiders 4 4 24 0 Week 4 @Texans 2 1 8 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 5 29 0 Week 7 @Rams 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 2 1 10 0 Week 11 @Browns 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Bengals 1 1 11 0 Week 13 Cardinals 3 3 19 0 Week 14 Patriots 3 1 21 0 Week 15 @Colts 3 3 19 0

Rep Allen Robinson II with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.