The Camellia Bowl will feature the Arkansas State Red Wolves entering a showdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Arkansas State is compiling 27.8 points per game on offense (62nd in the FBS), and ranks 107th defensively with 31.2 points allowed per game. With 25.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Northern Illinois ranks 81st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 30th, allowing 21.2 points per contest.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Bowl Game Odds

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Arkansas State Northern Illinois 375.5 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.1 (85th) 445.5 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.8 (14th) 152.1 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.8 (39th) 223.4 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.3 (107th) 12 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (51st) 14 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (97th)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has 2,293 passing yards for Arkansas State, completing 58.8% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 331 rushing yards (27.6 ypg) on 110 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Quez Cross has carried the ball 120 times for a team-high 688 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Zak Wallace has carried the ball 121 times for 556 yards (46.3 per game) and six touchdowns.

Courtney Jackson's 658 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 61 times and has registered 38 catches and seven touchdowns.

Corey Rucker has put up a 598-yard season so far, hauling in 31 passes on 71 targets.

Jeff Foreman has a total of 488 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has put up 2,074 passing yards, or 172.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.2% of his passes and has collected 10 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Antario Brown is his team's leading rusher with 187 carries for 1,162 yards, or 96.8 per game. He's found the end zone 10 times on the ground, as well.

Gavin Williams has run for 448 yards across 86 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph leads his team with 501 receiving yards on 46 catches with two touchdowns.

Grayson Barnes has racked up 317 receiving yards (26.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 18 receptions.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's 20 receptions (on 38 targets) have netted him 313 yards (26.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

