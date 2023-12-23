Will Chad Ruhwedel light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2900 (Bet $10 to win $290.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ruhwedel stats and insights

Ruhwedel is yet to score through 17 games this season.

He has not scored against the Senators this season in one game (two shots).

Ruhwedel has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ruhwedel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:57 Home W 4-3 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:46 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.