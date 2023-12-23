Diontae Johnson has a favorable matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET). The Bengals give up 254.1 passing yards per game, sixth-worst in the NFL.

Johnson has pulled down 41 passes (on 73 targets) for 537 yards (to average 53.7 per game). He has four receiving TDs on the season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Johnson and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Johnson vs. the Bengals

Johnson vs the Bengals (since 2021): 4 GP / 55.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 55.2 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Bengals give up 254.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Bengals have totaled 18 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Bengals' defense is 14th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Steelers vs Bengals on Fubo!

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Johnson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Johnson Receiving Insights

Johnson, in five of 10 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Johnson has 16.8% of his team's target share (73 targets on 435 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.4 yards per target (69th in league play), racking up 537 yards on 73 passes thrown his way.

Johnson has a touchdown catch in four of 10 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 20.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

Johnson has been targeted eight times in the red zone (21.6% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 3 REC / 57 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 8 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.