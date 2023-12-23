Can we count on Drew O'Connor lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In two of 31 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Senators this season in one game (four shots).

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

O'Connor's shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:47 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:02 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:14 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:29 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-2

Penguins vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

