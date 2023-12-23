Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. If you're considering a bet on Malkin against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin has averaged 19:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In 10 of 31 games this season, Malkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Malkin has a point in 18 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Malkin has posted an assist in a game 13 times this year in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Malkin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Malkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Malkin Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 4 26 Points 4 11 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.