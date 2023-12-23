George Pickens will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Pickens has a team-leading 814 receiving yards on 52 grabs (on 91 targets) with three TDs this campaign, averaging 58.1 yards per game.

Pickens vs. the Bengals

Pickens vs the Bengals (since 2021): 3 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 48 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 254.1 passing yards the Bengals give up per contest makes them the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Bengals' defense is ranked 14th in the NFL with 18 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 41.5 (-115)

Pickens Receiving Insights

In nine of 14 games this season, Pickens has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Pickens has 20.9% of his team's target share (91 targets on 435 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.9 yards per target (30th in NFL play), racking up 814 yards on 91 passes thrown his way.

Pickens has a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has three total touchdowns this season (15.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

With seven red zone targets, Pickens has been on the receiving end of 18.9% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

