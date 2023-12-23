Will George Pickens get into the end zone when the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals come together in Week 16 on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will George Pickens score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Pickens has been targeted on 91 occasions, and has 52 catches, leading the Steelers with 814 yards (58.1 per game) while scoring three TDs this campaign.

Pickens has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

George Pickens Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 7 5 36 0 Week 2 Browns 10 4 127 1 Week 3 @Raiders 6 4 75 0 Week 4 @Texans 7 3 25 0 Week 5 Ravens 10 6 130 1 Week 7 @Rams 8 5 107 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 1 22 1 Week 9 Titans 5 2 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 45 0 Week 11 @Browns 6 4 38 0 Week 12 @Bengals 5 3 58 0 Week 13 Cardinals 5 4 86 0 Week 14 Patriots 6 5 19 0 Week 15 @Colts 7 3 47 0

