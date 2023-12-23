Jake Guentzel will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. There are prop bets for Guentzel available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jake Guentzel vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Guentzel has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 20:42 on the ice per game.

In Guentzel's 31 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 25 of 31 games this season, Guentzel has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Guentzel has an assist in 18 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Guentzel goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Guentzel has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 31 Games 4 35 Points 4 14 Goals 3 21 Assists 1

