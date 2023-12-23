Jaylen Warren has a favorable matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 (Saturday, 4:30 PM ET). The Bengals allow 128.3 rushing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

On the ground, Warren has amassed 652 yards after 119 carries (46.6 ypg). He has scored three rushing TDs. Warren also has 47 receptions for 300 yards (21.4 ypg).

Warren vs. the Bengals

Warren vs the Bengals (since 2021): 3 GP / 18.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 18.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bengals have given up 100 or more yards to four opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Cincinnati has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 14 opposing players this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Bengals this season.

The 128.3 rushing yards the Bengals allow per outing makes them the 28th-ranked run defense in the league this season.

The Bengals' defense is ranked 25th in the NFL with 15 rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Jaylen Warren Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 42.5 (-118)

Warren Rushing Insights

Warren hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in five of his 14 opportunities this season (35.7%).

The Steelers pass on 53.9% of their plays and run on 46.1%. They are 28th in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 119 of his team's 372 total rushing attempts this season (32.0%).

Warren has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (15.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

He has 12 red zone carries for 29.3% of the team share (his team runs on 52.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Jaylen Warren Receiving Props vs the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Warren Receiving Insights

In eight of 14 games this year, Warren has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Warren has received 13.6% of his team's 435 passing attempts this season (59 targets).

He has been targeted 59 times, averaging 5.1 yards per target (127th in NFL).

Warren, in 14 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With three red zone targets, Warren has been on the receiving end of 8.1% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

Warren's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 10 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 7 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 ATT / 129 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

