Kenny Pickett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday in Week 16. Take a look at Pickett's stats below.

Entering Week 16, Pickett is averaging 172.5 passing yards per game (2,070 total). Other season stats include six TD passes, four interceptions and a 62.0% completion percentage (201-for-324), plus 42 carries for 54 yards one touchdown.

Kenny Pickett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

Steelers vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Pickett 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 201 324 62.0% 2,070 6 4 6.4 42 54 1

Pickett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 31 46 232 1 2 1 4 0 Week 2 Browns 15 30 222 1 1 4 -6 0 Week 3 @Raiders 16 28 235 2 0 3 11 0 Week 4 @Texans 15 23 114 0 1 2 9 0 Week 5 Ravens 18 32 224 1 0 6 -6 0 Week 7 @Rams 17 25 230 0 0 8 0 1 Week 8 Jaguars 10 16 73 0 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Titans 19 30 160 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 14 23 126 0 0 4 16 0 Week 11 @Browns 15 28 106 0 0 4 9 0 Week 12 @Bengals 24 33 278 0 0 5 5 0 Week 13 Cardinals 7 10 70 0 0 3 3 0

