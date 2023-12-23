Will Marcus Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 23?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Pettersson stats and insights
- Pettersson is yet to score through 31 games this season.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.
- Pettersson has no points on the power play.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|23:40
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|23:29
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|25:07
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|26:32
|Away
|W 4-2
Penguins vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network
