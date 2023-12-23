If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Marshall and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Marshall ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 188

Marshall's best wins

Marshall beat the No. 119-ranked (according to the RPI) UNC Greensboro Spartans, 72-65, on December 16, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. Nate Martin, in that signature win, posted a team-best 16 points with 10 rebounds and three assists. Obinna Anochili-Killen also played a part with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

75-61 at home over Louisiana (No. 149/RPI) on December 30

89-73 at home over Queens (No. 248/RPI) on November 6

74-69 on the road over Ohio (No. 276/RPI) on December 9

80-69 over Florida International (No. 298/RPI) on November 20

Marshall's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

According to the RPI, the Thundering Herd have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Marshall is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Marshall faces the 107th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Thundering Herd have 17 games remaining this season, including seven versus teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records over .500.

Marshall has 17 games left to play this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Marshall's next game

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Marshall Thundering Herd Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

