Max Strus vs. Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Bulls (13-17) play Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Cavaliers vs. Bulls Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSOH
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Max Strus vs. Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Max Strus
|Nikola Vucevic
|Total Fantasy Pts
|781.1
|1063.8
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|26.9
|35.5
|Fantasy Rank
|40
|80
Buy Vucevic and Strus gear on Fanatics!
Max Strus vs. Nikola Vucevic Insights
Max Strus & the Cavaliers
- Strus averages 13.9 points, 5.3 boards and 3.8 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- The Cavaliers score 112.1 points per game (23rd in NBA) and allow 112.4 (11th in league) for a -9 scoring differential overall.
- The 43.8 rebounds per game Cleveland accumulates rank 17th in the league. Their opponents grab 43.1.
- The Cavaliers connect on 12.4 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.4 on average.
- Cleveland has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (20th in NBA) while forcing 13.9 (ninth in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls
- Nikola Vucevic's numbers for the season are 16.6 points, 3.4 assists and 10.3 boards per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- The Bulls are being outscored by two points per game with a -61 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.5 points per game (26th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (12th in the league).
- Chicago grabs 42.7 rebounds per game (22nd in the league) while allowing 44.7 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by two boards per game.
- The Bulls make 12.3 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 14.2 per contest their opponents make while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.
- Chicago wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 11.5 (third in the league) while its opponents average 14.1.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Max Strus vs. Nikola Vucevic Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Max Strus
|Nikola Vucevic
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|2.7
|-2.7
|Usage Percentage
|18.3%
|23.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|54%
|50.5%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.5%
|16.8%
|Assist Pct
|15.3%
|15.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.