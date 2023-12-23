Najee Harris will be up against the fifth-worst run defense in the NFL when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

So far this year, Harris has recorded a team-leading 723 rushing yards on 183 carries (51.6 ypg), while scoring four rushing TDs. Harris also has 24 receptions for 149 yards (10.6 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Harris and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harris vs. the Bengals

Harris vs the Bengals (since 2021): 5 GP / 55 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 55 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bengals have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to four opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Cincinnati has allowed 14 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Bengals have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Bengals give up 128.3 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked run defense this season.

The Bengals have the No. 25 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up 15 this season (1.1 per game).

Watch Steelers vs Bengals on Fubo!

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Harris with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris has hit the rushing yards over in seven of 14 opportunities (50.0%).

The Steelers pass on 53.9% of their plays and run on 46.1%. They are 28th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 372 rushes this season. He's handled 183 of those carries (49.2%).

Harris has run for a touchdown in four games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has 20.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 21 red zone carries for 51.2% of the team share (his team runs on 52.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Najee Harris Receiving Props vs the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-115)

Harris Receiving Insights

In six of 14 games this year, Harris has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Harris has received 7.6% of his team's 435 passing attempts this season (33 targets).

He has picked up 4.5 yards per target (149 yards on 33 targets).

Harris, in 14 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 12 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 16 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 99 YDS / 1 TD 0 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.