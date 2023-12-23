Will Noel Acciari light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Acciari stats and insights

In two of 24 games this season, Acciari has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).

Acciari has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Acciari recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:35 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:47 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:25 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:57 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:12 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

SportsNet PT and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

