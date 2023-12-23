Ohio County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Ohio County, West Virginia today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ohio County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wheeling Park High School at Bridgeport High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 23
- Location: Bridgeport, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
