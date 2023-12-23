Pat Freiermuth will be running routes against the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET.

Freiermuth's 27 receptions (on 41 targets) have netted him 243 yards (27.0 per game) and two TDs so far this season.

Freiermuth vs. the Bengals

Freiermuth vs the Bengals (since 2021): 5 GP / 67.2 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 67.2 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cincinnati in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Bengals is giving up 254.1 yards per game this season, which ranks 27th in the NFL.

The Bengals' defense is ranked 14th in the league with 18 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Pat Freiermuth Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Freiermuth Receiving Insights

Freiermuth, in two of nine games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Freiermuth has 9.4% of his team's target share (41 targets on 435 passing attempts).

He has 243 receiving yards on 41 targets to rank 114th in NFL play with 5.9 yards per target.

Freiermuth has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

With six red zone targets, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 16.2% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

Freiermuth's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 12/16/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 12/7/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 3 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/26/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 120 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

