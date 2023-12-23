The Ottawa Senators (11-17) -- who've lost six straight -- host the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-13-3) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Penguins vs Senators Additional Info

Penguins vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Penguins Senators 5-2 OTT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins give up 2.7 goals per game (84 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

With 87 goals (2.8 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 22 goals during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 31 14 21 35 17 12 23.1% Sidney Crosby 31 19 15 34 27 29 60.3% Evgeni Malkin 31 11 15 26 35 29 49.7% Erik Karlsson 31 6 16 22 27 22 - Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100%

Senators Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Senators are conceding 99 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

The Senators rank 22nd in the NHL with 94 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Senators have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Senators have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 33 goals during that time.

