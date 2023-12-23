The Ottawa Senators (11-17, riding a six-game losing streak) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-13-3) at Canadian Tire Centre. The game on Saturday, December 23 starts at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and NHL Network.

Penguins vs. Senators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Senators (-115) Penguins (-105) 6.5 Senators (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been an underdog in 11 games this season, and won seven (63.6%).

Pittsburgh has a record of 7-4, a 63.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Penguins have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in 12 of 31 games this season.

Penguins vs. Senators Rankings

Senators Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 94 (22nd) Goals 87 (28th) 99 (13th) Goals Allowed 84 (5th) 21 (16th) Power Play Goals 13 (27th) 28 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (8th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Pittsburgh went 3-7-0 versus the spread and 5-3-2 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Pittsburgh has gone over the total four times.

The Penguins total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.4.

The Penguins' 87 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the league.

The Penguins' 84 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the league.

Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +3.

