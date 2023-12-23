Two hot squads square off when the Providence Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) host the Butler Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Friars are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, who have won seven in a row.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Butler matchup.

Providence vs. Butler Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Providence vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Providence vs. Butler Betting Trends

Providence has covered six times in 11 games with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Friars have hit the over just twice.

Butler is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

A total of five Bulldogs games this year have gone over the point total.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Providence is 50th in the country. It is way below that, 57th, according to computer rankings.

The Friars' national championship odds are the same now (+15000) compared to the beginning of the season (+15000).

Providence has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 The Bulldogs were +30000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

