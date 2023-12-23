The Pittsburgh Penguins, Rickard Rakell included, will play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Rakell are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Rickard Rakell vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

Rakell's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:48 per game on the ice, is -3.

Rakell has yet to score a goal through 19 games this season.

In four of 19 games this year, Rakell has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 19 games this year, Rakell has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Rakell hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Rakell having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rakell Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 19 Games 4 5 Points 3 0 Goals 3 5 Assists 0

