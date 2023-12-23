Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 23?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sidney Crosby score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Crosby stats and insights
- Crosby has scored in 14 of 31 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- In one game versus the Senators this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- On the power play, Crosby has accumulated four goals and four assists.
- He has a 16.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 99 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.8 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Crosby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|22:37
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|22:04
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|2
|1
|22:06
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|23:25
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|25:29
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|19:19
|Away
|W 4-2
Penguins vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NHL Network
