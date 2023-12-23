Cincinnati (8-6) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Pittsburgh (7-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Bengals are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 38 in the contest.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Bengals go up against the Steelers. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we list below.

Steelers vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Steelers have led after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in seven games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games .

The Bengals have been leading after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Steelers have won the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in 10 games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In 14 games this season, the Bengals have won the second quarter six times, lost seven times, and been knotted up one time.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 14 games this year, the Steelers have won the third quarter four times, lost seven times, and tied three times.

In 14 games this season, the Bengals have won the third quarter four times, lost seven times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Steelers' 14 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

In 14 games this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, been outscored four times, and tied four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.2 points on average in that quarter.

Steelers vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Steelers have led two times (2-0 in those games) and have been losing 12 times (5-7) at the conclusion of the first half.

At the end of the first half, the Bengals have led five times, have been losing seven times, and have been tied two times.

2nd Half

In 14 games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), been outscored seven times (2-5), and tied one time (1-0).

In 14 games this year, the Bengals have won the second half five times, lost five times, and tied four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 10.6 points on average in the second half.

