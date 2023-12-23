Star running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET at Acrisure Stadium.

Keep reading for the player props for the top contributors in this contest between the Bengals and the Steelers.

Najee Harris Touchdown Odds

Harris Odds to Score First TD: +750

Harris Odds to Score Anytime TD: +390

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +500

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Allen Robinson II - - 13.5 (-113) Mason Rudolph 192.5 (-113) 5.5 (-128) - Diontae Johnson - - 44.5 (-113) Najee Harris - 50.5 (-113) 7.5 (-111) George Pickens - - 43.5 (-113) Pat Freiermuth - - 27.5 (-113) Jaylen Warren - 45.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113)

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd - - 35.5 (-113) Chase Brown - 27.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) Jake Browning 239.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Tee Higgins - - 60.5 (-113) Tanner Hudson - - 27.5 (-113) Trenton Irwin - - 14.5 (-113) Joe Mixon - 48.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113)

