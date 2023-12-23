Entering their Saturday, December 23 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) at Acrisure Stadium, which kicks at 4:30 PM , the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report.

Last time out, the Steelers lost 30-13 to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bengals knocked off the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 in their most recent game.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenny Pickett QB Ankle Out Isaac Seumalo OG Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Minkah Fitzpatrick S Knee Out Cameron Heyward DT Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Riley S Ankle Questionable Pat Freiermuth TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Broderick Jones OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Trenton Thompson DB Neck Out

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ja'Marr Chase WR Shoulder Out Alex Cappa OG Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cameron Sample DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Joe Bachie LB Oblique Full Participation In Practice Jake Browning QB Forearm Full Participation In Practice Chase Brown RB Sternum Limited Participation In Practice Jackson Carman OG Illness Full Participation In Practice

Steelers vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: NBC

Steelers Season Insights

In terms of total yards, the Steelers rank 27th in the NFL (287.1 total yards per game) and 20th defensively (346.8 total yards allowed per game).

The Steelers rank fifth-worst in points per game (15.9), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth in the NFL with 20 points allowed per contest.

The Steelers' passing game has been struggling, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 177.1 passing yards per game. They have been more productive on defense, allowing 225.1 passing yards per contest (19th-ranked).

In terms of rushing, Pittsburgh ranks 16th in the NFL on offense (110 rushing yards per game) and 22nd defensively (121.6 rushing yards allowed per contest).

The Steelers have generated 21 forced turnovers this season and have turned it over 14 times, resulting in a +7 turnover margin, which ranks fifth-best in the NFL.

Steelers vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3)

Bengals (-3) Moneyline: Bengals (-150), Steelers (+125)

Bengals (-150), Steelers (+125) Total: 38 points

