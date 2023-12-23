How to Watch Steelers vs. Bengals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
Steelers Insights
- This year the Steelers score 6.3 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Bengals surrender (22.2).
- The Steelers collect 95.3 fewer yards per game (287.1) than the Bengals give up (382.4).
- Pittsburgh rushes for 110 yards per game, 18.3 fewer than the 128.3 Cincinnati allows per outing.
- The Steelers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 23 takeaways.
Steelers Home Performance
- The Steelers score 16.4 points per game at home (0.5 more than overall), and concede 20.3 at home (0.3 more than overall).
- At home, the Steelers accumulate fewer yards (284.4 per game) than overall (287.1). They also give up more (354.4 per game) than overall (346.8).
- At home, Pittsburgh accumulates more passing yards (179.9 per game) than it does overall (177.1). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (220.8) than it does overall (225.1).
- The Steelers pick up 104.5 rushing yards per game at home (5.5 fewer than overall), and concede 133.6 at home (12 more than overall).
- At home, the Steelers successfully convert fewer third downs (33%) than overall (34.7%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (40.9%) than overall (39.4%).
Steelers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|Arizona
|L 24-10
|CBS
|12/7/2023
|New England
|L 21-18
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/16/2023
|at Indianapolis
|L 30-13
|NFL Network
|12/23/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|NBC
|12/31/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|at Baltimore
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
