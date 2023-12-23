The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Steelers

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

Steelers Insights

This year the Steelers score 6.3 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Bengals surrender (22.2).

The Steelers collect 95.3 fewer yards per game (287.1) than the Bengals give up (382.4).

Pittsburgh rushes for 110 yards per game, 18.3 fewer than the 128.3 Cincinnati allows per outing.

The Steelers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 23 takeaways.

Steelers Home Performance

The Steelers score 16.4 points per game at home (0.5 more than overall), and concede 20.3 at home (0.3 more than overall).

At home, the Steelers accumulate fewer yards (284.4 per game) than overall (287.1). They also give up more (354.4 per game) than overall (346.8).

At home, Pittsburgh accumulates more passing yards (179.9 per game) than it does overall (177.1). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (220.8) than it does overall (225.1).

The Steelers pick up 104.5 rushing yards per game at home (5.5 fewer than overall), and concede 133.6 at home (12 more than overall).

At home, the Steelers successfully convert fewer third downs (33%) than overall (34.7%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (40.9%) than overall (39.4%).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Arizona L 24-10 CBS 12/7/2023 New England L 21-18 Amazon Prime Video 12/16/2023 at Indianapolis L 30-13 NFL Network 12/23/2023 Cincinnati - NBC 12/31/2023 at Seattle - FOX 1/7/2024 at Baltimore - -

