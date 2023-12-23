Can we expect West Virginia to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How West Virginia ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-0 0-0 29 NR 33

West Virginia's best wins

On December 4, West Virginia picked up its signature win of the season, an 83-65 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 100 team (No. 56), according to the RPI. Against Penn State, JJ Quinerly led the team by tallying 22 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 120/RPI) on November 24

103-52 at home over Niagara (No. 149/RPI) on December 21

73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 181/RPI) on November 25

77-72 at home over Wright State (No. 185/RPI) on December 18

107-43 at home over Delaware State (No. 237/RPI) on December 10

West Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

The Mountaineers have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country according to the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, West Virginia has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

The Mountaineers have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

West Virginia is playing the 290th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Of the Mountaineers' 18 remaining games this year, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records over .500.

Of WVU's 18 remaining games this year, it has six upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

West Virginia's next game

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Kansas Jayhawks vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

