The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) take the court against the Toledo Rockets (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

West Virginia vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Rockets allow to opponents.

The Mountaineers are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rockets sit at 334th.

The Mountaineers average 13.2 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Rockets allow (78.8).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia posted 79.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Mountaineers gave up 5.4 fewer points per game (69.2) than on the road (74.6).

West Virginia averaged 7.8 treys per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.9 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule