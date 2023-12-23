West Virginia vs. Toledo: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) take the court against the Toledo Rockets (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Toledo matchup.
West Virginia vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
West Virginia vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|Toledo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-4.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-4.5)
|154.5
|-184
|+152
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
West Virginia vs. Toledo Betting Trends
- West Virginia has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, just two of the Mountaineers games have hit the over.
- Toledo has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this year, five out of the Rockets' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
West Virginia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Oddsmakers rate West Virginia much higher (60th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (138th).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Mountaineers' national championship odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +25000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.
- West Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.