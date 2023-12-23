The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-7) take the court against the Toledo Rockets (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Toledo matchup.

West Virginia vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Toledo Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-4.5) 154.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-4.5) 154.5 -184 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

West Virginia vs. Toledo Betting Trends

West Virginia has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just two of the Mountaineers games have hit the over.

Toledo has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, five out of the Rockets' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

West Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Oddsmakers rate West Virginia much higher (60th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (138th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Mountaineers' national championship odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +25000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

West Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.