With the Washington Commanders squaring off against the New York Jets in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Brian Robinson Jr. a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Brian Robinson Jr. score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has carried the ball 160 times for a team-high 664 yards (51.1 per game), with five touchdowns.

Robinson has also caught 29 passes for 326 yards (25.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Robinson has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in four games.

He has posted a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Brian Robinson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 19 59 0 1 7 1 Week 2 @Broncos 18 87 2 2 42 0 Week 3 Bills 10 70 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Eagles 14 45 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Bears 6 10 0 4 33 0 Week 6 @Falcons 10 31 0 2 25 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 23 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 10 59 0 2 20 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18 63 1 1 4 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 38 0 6 119 1 Week 11 Giants 17 73 0 7 59 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 15 53 0 2 11 0 Week 13 Dolphins 7 53 0 0 0 0

