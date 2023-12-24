Best Bets, Odds for the Browns vs. Texans Game – Week 16
Best bets are available for when the Cleveland Browns (9-5) visit the Houston Texans (8-6) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
When is Browns vs. Texans?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.2 points of each other.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Browns' implied win probability is 59.7%.
- The Browns have won six of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).
- Cleveland has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -148 or shorter, and won in each game.
- This season, the Texans have won five out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.
- Houston has a record of 4-1 when it is set as an underdog of +124 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Houston (+3)
- The Browns are 7-5-2 against the spread this season.
- Cleveland is 2-1-1 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Texans have put together a record of 7-7-0 against the spread this season.
- In games as an underdog by 3 points or more so far this season, the Texans have gone 4-1 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (40)
- The two teams average a combined 4.0 more points per game, 44 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 40 points.
- The Browns and the Texans have seen their opponents average a combined 1.7 more points per game than the over/under of 40 set in this outing.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of the Browns' 14 games with a set total.
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Texans' 14 games with a set total.
Jerome Ford Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|51.3
|3
|17.0
|3
Case Keenum Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|1
|229.0
|1
