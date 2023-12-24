The Cleveland Browns (9-5) hit the road to match up against the Houston Texans (8-6) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Browns vs. Texans

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Browns Insights

The Browns average just one more point per game (22.1) than the Texans give up (21.1).

The Browns collect just 2.6 fewer yards per game (330) than the Texans give up per outing (332.6).

This season, Cleveland racks up 123.7 rushing yards per game, 30.2 more than Houston allows per outing (93.5).

The Browns have turned the ball over 30 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Texans have forced (20).

Browns Away Performance

On the road, the Browns score more points (24.2 per game) than overall (22.1). But they also concede more (30.7 per game) than overall (20.6).

The Browns accumulate more yards away from home (346.3 per game) than they do overall (330), but they also give up more (345.3 per game) than overall (261.1).

The Browns pick up more rushing yards in away games (145.8 per game) than they do overall (123.7), but they also concede more (122 per game) than overall (102.2).

The Browns convert 34.8% of third downs on the road (3.8% more than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 36% away from home (7.7% more than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Los Angeles L 36-19 FOX 12/10/2023 Jacksonville W 31-27 CBS 12/17/2023 Chicago W 20-17 FOX 12/24/2023 at Houston - CBS 12/28/2023 New York - Amazon Prime Video 1/7/2024 at Cincinnati - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.