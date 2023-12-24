Commanders vs. Jets Player Props & Odds – Week 16
At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Washington Commanders play at the New York Jets.
Several of the most prolific contributors for the Jets and the Commanders will have player props on the table for this contest if you are looking to place player prop wagers.
Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +390
Breece Hall Touchdown Odds
- Hall Odds to Score First TD: +460
- Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
More Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Logan Thomas
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Curtis Samuel
|-
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|Antonio Gibson
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|22.5 (-113)
|Sam Howell
|210.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|-
|Jahan Dotson
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|-
More Jets Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Conklin
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Dalvin Cook
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|-
|Breece Hall
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|27.5 (-113)
|Jeremy Ruckert
|-
|-
|12.5 (-113)
|Trevor Siemian
|207.5 (-113)
|3.5 (-128)
|-
|Garrett Wilson
|-
|-
|65.5 (-113)
