Going into their matchup with the New York Jets (5-9), the Washington Commanders (4-10) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report. The game begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 24 at MetLife Stadium.

The Commanders are coming off of a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Jets were defeated by the Miami Dolphins 30-0 in their last outing.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brian Robinson Jr. RB Hamstring Out Tyler Larsen C Knee Out Charles Leno Jr. OT Calf Out John Ridgeway DT Foot Limited Participation In Practice Percy Butler S Illness Questionable James Smith-Williams DE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Cody Barton LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Joshua Pryor DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zach Wilson QB Concussion Out Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out Max Mitchell OL Neck Full Participation In Practice Jordan Whitehead S Knee Questionable John Franklin-Myers DL Hip Questionable Jalyn Holmes DL Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Duane Brown OT Back Questionable Joe Tippmann C Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Carter Warren OT Hip Full Participation In Practice Israel Abanikanda RB Ankle Questionable Jason Brownlee WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Commanders vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, allowing 384.5 total yards per game, which ranks worst. On offense, they rank 16th with 333.4 total yards per contest.

The Commanders have been sputtering on defense, ranking worst with 30.2 points given up per game. They have been more effective offensively, posting 20.1 points per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Commanders rank 13th in passing yards per game (234.9), but they've been less effective defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 264.8 passing yards conceded per contest.

Washington ranks 24th in the NFL with 98.4 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 21st with 119.7 rushing yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

The Commanders have a bottom-five turnover margin this season, second-worst at -9.

Commanders vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jets (-3)

Jets (-3) Moneyline: Jets (-160), Commanders (+135)

Jets (-160), Commanders (+135) Total: 37 points

