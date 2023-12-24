Commanders vs. Jets Injury Report — Week 16
Going into their matchup with the New York Jets (5-9), the Washington Commanders (4-10) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report. The game begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 24 at MetLife Stadium.
Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Commanders are coming off of a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Jets were defeated by the Miami Dolphins 30-0 in their last outing.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Tyler Larsen
|C
|Knee
|Out
|Charles Leno Jr.
|OT
|Calf
|Out
|John Ridgeway
|DT
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Percy Butler
|S
|Illness
|Questionable
|James Smith-Williams
|DE
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cody Barton
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Joshua Pryor
|DE
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Concussion
|Out
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Achilles
|Out
|Max Mitchell
|OL
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jordan Whitehead
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Hip
|Questionable
|Jalyn Holmes
|DL
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Back
|Questionable
|Joe Tippmann
|C
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Carter Warren
|OT
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jason Brownlee
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Commanders vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Jets or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Commanders Season Insights
- The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, allowing 384.5 total yards per game, which ranks worst. On offense, they rank 16th with 333.4 total yards per contest.
- The Commanders have been sputtering on defense, ranking worst with 30.2 points given up per game. They have been more effective offensively, posting 20.1 points per contest (23rd-ranked).
- The Commanders rank 13th in passing yards per game (234.9), but they've been less effective defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 264.8 passing yards conceded per contest.
- Washington ranks 24th in the NFL with 98.4 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 21st with 119.7 rushing yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Commanders have a bottom-five turnover margin this season, second-worst at -9.
Commanders vs. Jets Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Jets (-3)
- Moneyline: Jets (-160), Commanders (+135)
- Total: 37 points
Sign up to live bet on the Jets-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.