The Washington Commanders (4-10) bring a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the New York Jets (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. New York is a 3-point favorite. An over/under of 37 points has been set for this game.

Commanders vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New York Moneyline Washington Moneyline BetMGM Jets (-3) 37 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jets (-3) 37.5 -168 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Washington vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: CBS

Commanders vs. Jets Betting Insights

Washington has covered the spread five times in 14 games.

The Commanders' ATS record as 3-point underdogs or greater is 3-4-1.

Washington has seen eight of its 14 games hit the over.

New York has posted a 5-8-1 record against the spread this season.

The Jets don't have a win ATS (0-0-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of New York's 14 games with a set total.

