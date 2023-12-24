Curtis Samuel will be running routes against the second-best passing defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders play the New York Jets in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Samuel has totaled 549 receiving yards (to average 42.2 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 56 throws on 77 targets.

Samuel vs. the Jets

Samuel vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jets have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The 170.4 passing yards per game given up by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have the No. 3 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 15 this season (1.1 per game).

Curtis Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-118)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Samuel has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 61.5% of his games (eight of 13).

Samuel has been targeted on 77 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season (14.1% target share).

He is averaging 7.1 yards per target (84th in league play), racking up 549 yards on 77 passes thrown his way.

Samuel has had a touchdown catch in three of 13 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has 15.6% of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

With 14 red zone targets, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 9 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

