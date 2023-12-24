David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Njoku's stats can be found below.

Entering Week 16, Njoku has 69 receptions for 704 yards -- 10.2 yards per catch -- and five receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 106 occasions.

David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Browns have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Amari Cooper (DNP/nir - rest): 61 Rec; 985 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Njoku 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 106 69 704 484 5 10.2

Njoku Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 58 0 Week 11 Steelers 15 7 56 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 6 59 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 17 0 Week 14 Jaguars 8 6 91 2 Week 15 Bears 14 10 104 1

