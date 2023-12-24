Jerome Ford has a difficult matchup when his Cleveland Browns face the Houston Texans in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans concede 93.5 rushing yards per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

On 174 carries this season, Ford has recorded a team-high 718 rushing yards (51.3 ypg) and has three rushing touchdowns. Ford also figures as a pass-catcher, catching 39 balls for 238 yards (17.0 ypg) and three TDs.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ford and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ford vs. the Texans

Ford vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Texans in the 2023 season.

13 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Houston this year.

The Texans have given up two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The Texans yield 93.5 rushing yards per game, the NFL's sixth-ranked run defense this season.

The Texans' defense ranks 26th in the league with 16 rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Browns vs Texans on Fubo!

Jerome Ford Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 42.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ford with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ford Rushing Insights

Ford has gone over his rushing yards total in 41.7% of his opportunities (five of 12 games).

The Browns, who are 13th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.6% of the time while running 45.4%.

He has carried the ball in 174 of his team's 436 total rushing attempts this season (39.9%).

Ford has rushed for a score in three of his games this season but has yet to score more than once in a single contest.

He has scored six of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (21.4%).

He has 11 red zone rushing carries (22.0% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Jerome Ford Receiving Props vs the Texans

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-120)

Ford Receiving Insights

Ford, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 11 games this year.

Ford has received 10.5% of his team's 525 passing attempts this season (55 targets).

He has been targeted 55 times, averaging 4.3 yards per target (138th in NFL).

Ford has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Ford (four red zone targets) has been targeted 7.8% of the time in the red zone (51 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bears 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 4 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.