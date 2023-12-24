Will Joe Flacco get into the end zone when the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans meet in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Joe Flacco score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Flacco has rushed for -2 yards on five carries (-0.7 ypg).

Flacco has not reached the end zone on the ground once in three games.

Joe Flacco Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 13 @Rams 23 44 254 2 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 26 45 311 3 1 4 -1 0 Week 15 Bears 28 44 374 2 3 1 -1 0

