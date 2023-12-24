With the Cleveland Browns (9-5) and the Houston Texans (8-6) playing on December 24 at NRG Stadium, Joe Flacco and Case Keenum will go head to head at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Browns vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Joe Flacco vs. Case Keenum Matchup

Joe Flacco 2023 Stats Case Keenum 3 Games Played 1 57.9% Completion % 63.9% 939 (313.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 229 (229.0) 7 Touchdowns 1 5 Interceptions 1 -2 (-0.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 1 (1.0) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Joe Flacco Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 243.5 yards

: Over/Under 243.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Texans Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Texans are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (21.1 per game), ranking 15th in the league.

When it comes to defending the pass, Houston is having trouble this season, with 3,348 passing yards allowed (25th in NFL). It ranks first with 14 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Texans have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking sixth in the NFL by allowing 93.5 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank second with 3.4 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Houston ranks 14th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 54.5%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 18th at 38.8%.

Browns Defensive Stats

This year, the Browns have allowed 295 points, ranking 15th in the league with 21.1 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 16th in the NFL with 4,657 total yards allowed (332.6 per contest).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Cleveland has been one of the lesser defenses in the league, giving up the eighth-most pass yards in the NFL (239.1 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks first with 14 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Browns' D has been clicking this season, as it ranks sixth in the league with 1,309 total rushing yards allowed (93.5 per game).

Defensively, Cleveland is 14th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 54.5%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 18th at 38.8%.

