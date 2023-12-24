In the Week 16 contest between the Cleveland Browns and the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Kareem Hunt find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Kareem Hunt score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Hunt has rushed for 369 yards (30.8 per game) on 118 carries with seven touchdowns.

Hunt has also caught 12 passes for 74 yards (6.2 per game).

Hunt has scored a rushing touchdown in six games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

Kareem Hunt Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 3 Titans 5 13 0 2 22 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 12 0 0 0 0 Week 6 49ers 12 47 1 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 10 31 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 14 55 1 1 12 0 Week 9 Cardinals 14 38 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Ravens 10 32 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 36 0 3 1 0 Week 12 @Broncos 7 22 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 12 48 0 1 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 10 27 1 1 3 0 Week 15 Bears 7 8 0 1 12 0

