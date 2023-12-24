Who’s the Best Team in the Sun Belt? See our Weekly Women's Sun Belt Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Sun Belt? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Sun Belt Power Rankings
1. JMU
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 21-8
- Overall Rank: 109th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
- Last Game: L 78-55 vs Maryland
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UL Monroe
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. Southern Miss
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 20-7
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
- Last Game: L 78-62 vs FGCU
Next Game
- Opponent: Marshall
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
3. Old Dominion
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 22-5
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
- Last Game: L 87-50 vs NC State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Alabama
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
4. Georgia Southern
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
- Last Game: W 87-65 vs Longwood
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. UL Monroe
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-6
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th
- Last Game: L 79-55 vs Cal
Next Game
- Opponent: JMU
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
6. Texas State
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 135th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th
- Last Game: W 63-52 vs Alabama A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgia Southern
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. Marshall
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 153rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th
- Last Game: L 66-59 vs Wake Forest
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern Miss
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
8. Arkansas State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 156th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
- Last Game: L 67-62 vs UT Martin
Next Game
- Opponent: Coastal Carolina
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
9. Troy
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 166th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd
- Last Game: W 81-66 vs New Mexico State
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgia State
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
10. Appalachian State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 191st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th
- Last Game: W 81-78 vs Mercer
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Louisiana
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
11. Louisiana
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-20
- Overall Rank: 222nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
- Last Game: W 64-46 vs LSU-Shreveport
Next Game
- Opponent: Appalachian State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
12. Georgia State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-20
- Overall Rank: 224th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
- Last Game: W 93-51 vs LaGrange
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Troy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
13. Coastal Carolina
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 232nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
- Last Game: L 105-66 vs Michigan State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arkansas State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
14. South Alabama
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 245th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th
- Last Game: L 68-34 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: Old Dominion
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
