Terry McLaurin will be running routes against the second-best passing defense in the NFL when his Washington Commanders take on the New York Jets in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

McLaurin has collected a team-leading 835 receiving yards (59.6 per game) and three TDs, hauling in 66 balls out of 112 targets this year.

McLaurin vs. the Jets

McLaurin vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed seven opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jets have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 170.4 passing yards per game conceded by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Jets' defense is ranked third in the NFL with 15 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Terry McLaurin Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 48.5 (-115)

McLaurin Receiving Insights

McLaurin, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 14 games this season.

McLaurin has received 20.6% of his team's 545 passing attempts this season (112 targets).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (61st in league play), averaging 835 yards on 112 passes thrown his way.

McLaurin has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (9.4%).

McLaurin (six red zone targets) has been targeted 10.3% of the time in the red zone (58 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

McLaurin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 6 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 4 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 8 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

