Terry McLaurin vs. the Jets' Defense: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
When the Washington Commanders play the New York Jets in Week 16, Terry McLaurin will be up against a Jets pass defense featuring Jordan Whitehead. For more stats and insights on this matchup, continue reading.
Commanders vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jets
|101.5
|7.3
|31
|96
|7.57
Terry McLaurin vs. Jordan Whitehead Insights
Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense
- Terry McLaurin leads his squad with 835 receiving yards on 66 catches with three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Washington ranks 12th in the NFL in passing yards (3,289) and 14th in passing touchdowns (21).
- The Commanders' offense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 281 points (20.1 per game).
- Washington sports the highest pass rate in the league this season, throwing the ball 38.9 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Commanders rank 12th in the NFL in pass attempts, throwing the ball 58 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 56.9%.
Jordan Whitehead & the Jets' Defense
- Jordan Whitehead has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 84 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and nine passes defended.
- Looking at passing defense, New York is giving up 170.4 yards per game (2,386 total) in the air, which is the second-best mark in the league.
- The Jets are ranked 11th in the NFL in points allowed, at 20.5 per game.
- New York has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to seven players this season.
- 15 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Jets this season.
Terry McLaurin vs. Jordan Whitehead Advanced Stats
|Terry McLaurin
|Jordan Whitehead
|Rec. Targets
|112
|34
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|66
|9
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.7
|19
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|835
|84
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|59.6
|6.0
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|233
|3.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|6
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|4
|Interceptions
