The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) will look to Donovan Mitchell (ninth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game) when they try to defeat Luka Doncic (second in the NBA with 33.5 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The Cavaliers are 4.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSOH. The over/under is set at 231.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -4.5 231.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland has played 12 games this season that have gone over 231.5 combined points scored.

Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 223.9 points, 7.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Cleveland has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread.

The Cavaliers have come away with five wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 4-2 when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Cavaliers vs Mavericks Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 22 73.3% 119.3 231.3 117.8 229.7 233.8 Cavaliers 12 40% 112 231.3 111.9 229.7 222.7

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Cleveland has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have hit the over six times.

Cleveland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .438 (7-9-0). On the road, it is .643 (9-5-0).

The Cavaliers' 112 points per game are 5.8 fewer points than the 117.8 the Mavericks give up.

Cleveland is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scores more than 117.8 points.

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 16-14 6-1 16-14 Mavericks 16-14 6-4 19-11

Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Cavaliers Mavericks 112 Points Scored (PG) 119.3 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 8-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 15-7 8-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 17-5 111.9 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 14-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-2 16-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-2

