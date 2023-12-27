Donovan Mitchell Injury Status - Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Injury Report December 27
Find the injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13), which currently includes seven players listed (including Donovan Mitchell), as the Cavaliers prepare for their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:30 PM ET.
The Cavaliers won their most recent game 109-95 against the Bulls on Saturday. Max Strus' team-leading 26 points paced the Cavaliers in the win.
Cavaliers vs Mavericks Additional Info
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Out
|Knee
|16
|10.5
|2.9
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Out
|Jaw
|20.7
|2.8
|5.9
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2
|0.5
|1.5
|Sam Merrill
|SG
|Questionable
|Wrist
|5.9
|1.3
|0.9
|Caris LeVert
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|15.1
|3.6
|3.7
|Donovan Mitchell
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|27.7
|5.6
|5.5
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Josh Green: Out (Elbow), Kyrie Irving: Out (Heel), Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe)
Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
