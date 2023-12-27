When the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2900 (Bet $10 to win $290.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruhwedel stats and insights

Ruhwedel is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Ruhwedel has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 105 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Ruhwedel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:17 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:57 Home W 4-3 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:46 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 2-0

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

