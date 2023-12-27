On Wednesday, the NBA schedule will include Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) visiting the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) at American Airlines Center, with the matchup starting at 8:30 PM ET.

Donovan Mitchell vs. Luka Doncic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Donovan Mitchell Luka Doncic Total Fantasy Pts 981.1 1613.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.6 57.6 Fantasy Rank 2 13

Donovan Mitchell vs. Luka Doncic Insights

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell's averages for the season are 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.

The Cavaliers put up 112 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 111.9 per contest (seventh in NBA). They have a +5 scoring differential.

Cleveland records 43.9 rebounds per game (15th in league), compared to the 42.9 of its opponents.

The Cavaliers knock down 12.4 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.3. They shoot 35.3% from deep, and their opponents shoot 36.3%.

Cleveland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cavs commit 13.5 per game (19th in league) and force 13.8 (ninth in NBA).

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Luka Doncic posts 33.5 points, 8.5 boards and 9.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Mavericks have a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 119.3 points per game to rank seventh in the league and are allowing 117.8 per outing to rank 21st in the NBA.

Dallas loses the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It is collecting 42.4 rebounds per game (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 46.3 per outing.

The Mavericks connect on 2.8 more threes per contest than the opposition, 15.7 (second-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.9.

Dallas has come up on top in the turnover battle by two turnovers per game, committing 11.4 (first in NBA action) while forcing 13.4 (13th in the league).

Donovan Mitchell vs. Luka Doncic Advanced Stats

Stat Donovan Mitchell Luka Doncic Plus/Minus Per Game 3.5 2.6 Usage Percentage 31.4% 35.6% True Shooting Pct 57.9% 61.9% Total Rebound Pct 8.5% 12.5% Assist Pct 25.1% 42.0%

