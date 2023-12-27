The Eastern Conference's third-ranked squad, the New York Islanders (16-8-9), host the 13th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Pittsburgh Penguins (15-13-4), on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:30 PM ET on MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Penguins have put up a 4-3-3 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 22 total goals (seven power-play goals on 43 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 16.3%) while allowing 31 goals to their opponents.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will win Wednesday's game.

Penguins vs. Islanders Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this game predicts a final result of Islanders 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-125)

Islanders (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins vs Islanders Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have earned a record of 3-4-7 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 15-13-4.

Pittsburgh has earned nine points (3-3-3) in its nine games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Penguins scored just one goal in five games and have gone 1-3-1 (three points).

When Pittsburgh has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-6-1 record).

The Penguins have earned 28 points in their 17 games with at least three goals scored.

Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in two games this season and has recorded three points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Pittsburgh has posted a record of 9-7-2 (20 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-6-2 to record 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 15th 3.12 Goals Scored 2.84 26th 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 2.78 10th 21st 30 Shots 33 5th 32nd 35.8 Shots Allowed 31 19th 6th 24.73% Power Play % 13.73% 27th 32nd 71% Penalty Kill % 82.69% 10th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Penguins vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.